Mott MacDonald develop a digital solution to renewable energy challenges

Mott MacDonald has launched Moata Smart Energy, a suite of digital tools that optimises performance and maximises returns from renewables. It becomes the latest addition to the company’s digital solutions platform, Moata.

Moata Smart Energy supports clients with the growing challenge of renewables integration, for example, issues relating to energy market volatility, demand suppression and grid curtailment. It can also assist clients with diagnosis of assets not performing as expected, and with risks faced by investors, for example, improving the revenue performance of geographically dispersed portfolios of projects.

Developed initially as a suite of four digital solutions to target these problems, the first solution, Moata Portfolio Optimiser, provides real-time monitoring and analytics on plant performance, to facilitate proactive maintenance strategies. The next, Moata Solar Yield Forecaster, forecasts the electricity generation of large, complex projects or multi-site portfolios.

Moata Demand Forecaster provides electricity demand forecasts from real-time operational data, driving down the costs of grid balancing and integration by improving the accuracy of forecasts. The final solution, Moata Met Wise, is an environmental monitoring platform for solar, wind and marine renewables, providing improved certainty over local weather resources.

Collectively, Moata Smart Energy enables renewable developers and investors – as well as transmission and distribution grid operators – to design, construct, resource, operate and maintain energy assets throughout their life cycle. Using the tools alongside Mott MacDonald’s domain expertise offers clients a significant advantage of engineering knowledge coupled with digital capability from the outset.

Craig Lucas, Director of Energy Transformation, Mott MacDonald, said: “Moata Smart Energy allows us to support a wide range of clients including international finance institutions, banks and investors, grid operators, developers and asset managers, in the development and operation of renewable energy projects. The benefits are significant with improved asset performance, reduced operational costs and increased investor confidence.”

Scalable and customisable to meet client needs, Moata Smart Energy offers instant access to reporting and diagnostics for proactive maintenance of assets and early intervention when necessary.

The Moata platform is currently being deployed globally on a wide range of projects across industry sectors. Recent examples are Moata Demand Forecaster used to increase forecasting accuracy in the Middle East; Moata Portfolio Optimiser used in Japan; and Moata Met Wise is in the process of being deployed on an automated weather measurement campaign to support design optimisation and energy yield assessment of solar projects.