Agilitas Energy developing solar and energy storage project in US

Agilitas Energy, an energy developer with a robust portfolio in Northeast US, is moving forward with a 10 MW solar and energy storage project in the Town of Warren, Massachusetts, US, the third of its type in the current Massachusetts SMART portfolio. The prior two projects totalling 16 MW of solar and 18 MWh of energy storage, are currently under construction, making Agilitas Energy one of the largest SMART programme developers. All Agilitas Energy’s SMART programme projects qualify for Community Solar.

With the ever-growing power consumption, energy storage is the high-impact solution to significantly improve grid operations, reduce energy costs, provide backup power through storms, while benefiting the local economy. Massachusetts is aiming to become a national leader in energy storage with a 1000 MWh target to be achieved by the end of 2025.

When paired with solar arrays, energy storage systems can provide multiple benefits such as shifting solar energy production to fulfil peak demand, and mitigating the otherwise unnecessary substation upgrades often associated with installing solar. Energy storage systems can be configured to dispatch power at any time, which can further stabilise the grid operations and provide additional cost-saving benefits to rate payers.

“Our Warren project showcases the value of solar power when intelligently paired with battery energy storage. The SMART programme is proving to be a win-win for all of the Massachusetts stakeholders: local towns, energy consumers and the utilities. In particular, the system can greatly reduce energy costs for those local, small businesses who have the foresight to sign long-term power purchase agreements with us,” said Barrett Bilotta, President of Agilitas Energy.

Agilitas Energy is currently developing approximately 300 MW of energy projects in Massachusetts, New York, and other markets in the Northeast through acquisition, origination, and by strategically pairing energy storage with solar arrays. The company plays an integral role in the clean-energy ecosystem on social, economic, and environmental levels. Agilitas strives to deliver renewable energy benefits to the local businesses and residents through the community solar programmes, and engage local engineers, surveyors, and site work contractors whenever feasible. Many of its projects also contributed to conserving the land and wildlife, and restoring brownfields in the site areas.

