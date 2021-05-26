A new Chief Executive Officer for Bioenergy Infrastructure Group

Bioenergy Infrastructure Group (BIG), an independent power producer (IPP) specialising in energy-from-waste and biomass, has announced the appointment of Simon Hicks as its new Chief Executive Officer. Simon will replace Hamish McPherson, who will depart in September 2021 after nine years.



Simon Hicks.

Hamish co-founded BIG in 2012, launching the business fully in 2015 with investment from Infracapital, Helios Energy Investments, Aurium Capital Markets and the Foresight Group. Since then, he has overseen the growth of the company, which has become one of UK’s largest owners/operators of bioenergy assets, with a team of more than 100 staff and a reputation for quality.

Simon brings a wealth of industry leadership experience, including recently as Managing Director for Recycling at Viridor. He will join BIG as Chief Executive Officer on 1 June 2021 to deliver the next phase of the business plan, which places environmental, social and governance considerations at its heart.

Hamish will remain with the company in an advisory capacity until 30 September 2021 to ensure a smooth transition to Simon.



Hamish McPherson.

Hamish McPherson, commented:

“After nine incredible years at BIG, from strategic concept to institutional investment platform to industrial owner/operator with the potential generate 1 million MWh of low carbon power each year, I have decided now is the time to take on a new challenge and hand over the reins of this great company to Simon, who can drive the business through its next exciting phase of growth.

I am very proud of what we have achieved in such a short timeframe and would like to place on record my thanks to all of my wonderful colleagues at BIG, without whom none of this would have been possible, and I look forward to following their continued success.”

Simon Hicks, commented:

“I am really excited to be joining BIG at this phase in the development of the group and I am looking forward to building on the Team’s great work to date under Hamish’s leadership. As the sector looks forward to embracing the challenges presented by the transition to net zero, BIG is supremely well positioned to step up and lead the field.

I firmly believe business growth is a journey, and that we can unlock employee empowerment, inspiration, and progression with a values-driven strategy – something I am looking forward to embedding at BIG.”

Steve Johnson, Chairman of BIG, commented:

“As a co-founder of BIG, Hamish has guided the company from start-up investor to one UK’s largest bioenergy firms. We are enormously grateful for his visionary leadership, and he will leave the business in a stronger position than ever before.”

“We are also hugely excited about the next chapter for BIG with Simon at the helm, and look forward to working with him over the months and years ahead.”

