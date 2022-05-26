IRENA calls for inclusive energy transition

The 23rd Council of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in Abu Dhabi has ended after two days of deliberations on the Agency’s medium-term strategy and its Director-General’s re-election.

All 21 council members expressed full support for renewal of IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera’s mandate, underscoring satisfaction with the transparency of the process. The recommended renewal of the Director-General’s mandate now goes before all members at the IRENA Assembly in early 2023.

Mr. La Camera presented his vision for the Agency’s work and direction through its medium-term strategy until 2027: “Going forward, it will be even more important to anticipate the direction of change and understand the wide-reaching impacts of the energy transition. For instance, as hydrogen started to emerge as a policy priority we have been at the forefront of work in this sector, across technology, policy, and geopolitics.”

Mr. La Camera emphasised that IRENA belongs to all nations, ranging from the most developed, through the transitional and emerging economies, to small islands. He stressed the Agency’s diverse membership as key in supporting the global community on the path to an energy transition that is inclusive, resilient, and fair, and leaves no-one behind.

The Director-General also highlighted IRENA’s work on critical materials as an example of the Agency being at the forefront of the global agenda, staying abreast of timely topics crucial to moving the global agenda on the energy transition forward.

