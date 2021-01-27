Masdar and EDF Renewables to support renewable energy in Israel

Masdar and EDF Renewables have announced that they have signed a strategic agreement to explore renewable energy opportunities in Israel and support the country’s clean-energy objectives.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, and Bruno Bensasson, EDF Group Senior Executive Vice-President Renewable Energies and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF Renewables, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a virtual ceremony held on the side lines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2021.

Under the agreement, Masdar and EDF Renewables Israel, a wholly owned subsidiary established in 2010, will look to collaborate on existing renewable energy projects, and projects under development, while also exploring joint participation in new programmes announced by the government of Israel. Israel is targeting 30% of its energy coming from renewable sources by 2030, up from a previous target of 17%, as it looks to phase out coal use. Achieving the new target will require an additional 15 GW of solar capacity being developed over the period.

Speaking of the agreement, Dr Yuval Steinitz, Israel's Minister of Energy, said, "We are seeing the first fruits of the Abraham Accords in the field of energy! We welcome all investment that brings us closer to achieving the targets that I set for solar energy in Israel. The new partnership between Masdar from the UAE, and EDF – an international company that invests in renewable energy around the world and operates in Israel for a decade – is an expression of confidence in Israel's energy market and will help us achieve our goal of becoming a world leader in solar energy within 6 - 7 years."

Masdar and EDF Renewables are already partnering on a number of projects in the Middle East and North Africa region, including the Al Dhafra solar project – set to the be one of the world’s largest single-site solar plants. The companies are also collaborating on the third phase of the 800 MW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park in Dubai, UAE, and are part of the consortium developing the one of the largest wind farms in the Middle East, the 400 MW Dumat Al Jandal project in Saudi Arabia.

In 2020, Masdar and EDF Renewables also agreed to partner in eight renewable energy projects in the US, including wind, solar, and battery storage assets, for a total combined capacity of 1.6 GW.

EDF Renewables Israel operates and manages 18 medium and high-voltage projects connected to the grid, totalling 323 MWp in operation, and is currently building 17 more ground-mounted and floating projects for an additional 255 MWp, to be connected in 2021.