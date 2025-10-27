Offshore Wind North East marks 10 years of supporting the renewable energy sector

The offshore wind community will converge on Sunderland, UK, this November, as Offshore Wind North East (OWNE) celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The event – which will feature more than 100 exhibitors and a comprehensive conference programme – will take place on 5 – 6 November at the Beacon of Light, Sunderland.

OWNE enables offshore wind developers, contractors, and suppliers, plus ports, government, and research organisations and education providers, to meet face to face, explore opportunities, and share knowledge.

Major North Sea offshore wind developers including Dogger Bank Wind Farm, Sofia Offshore Wind Farm, and Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm, will be represented at OWNE.

The speaker programme will feature Kim McGuinness, North East Mayor, alongside representatives of the largest players in the global renewable energy industry such as Equinor, RWE, Vårgrønn, Vestas, Ørsted, and Van Oord. In addition, the conference will play host to North East England-based businesses who are making their marks on the offshore wind sector, including Kinewell, Eastgate Engineering, Enshore Subsea, and Harlyn Solutions.

More than 50 speakers will be providing insight into developments, innovations, and technology in the offshore wind sector at OWNE, with conference themes including: infrastructure and manufacturing; cultivating the future talent pipeline; active projects and emerging opportunities in UK offshore wind; deepwater offshore wind; North East England and Celtic Sea collaboration; and unlocking offshore wind efficiency through smarter inventory.

OWNE is delivered by NOF, a national business development organisation with more than 400 members involved in the offshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, oil and gas, and nuclear sectors. The event is supported by Energi Coast, North East England’s offshore wind cluster, which is owned and operated by NOF.

North East England has been active in the offshore wind sector since the inception of the industry. The first UK offshore wind farm built in 2000 and subsequently the first successfully decommissioned in the UK, is located off the coast of Blyth, Northumberland.

The region boasts six highly active ports, substantial research infrastructure including the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult in Blyth and a mature supply chain cluster which delivers a comprehensive portfolio of services to the sector across design, construction, installation and operations and maintenance phases. This expertise ranges from foundations, cables, installation and ports and logistics to training and specialist subsea services – all of which will be represented at OWNE.

Joanne Leng MBE, Chief Executive of NOF, said: “We look forward to welcoming the offshore wind community to Sunderland as we celebrate 10 years of Offshore Wind North East in November. At The Beacon of Light, we’ll be creating a vibrant environment where challenges and new approaches will be discussed, capabilities showcased and innovations put in the spotlight.

“In the decade since its inception, OWNE has grown to be a cornerstone event in the renewable energy sector, one that attracts visitors from across the UK and overseas, as well its home region of North East England.

“We’re very proud of what OWNE has achieved over the last decade and we’re thrilled to be flying the flag for the offshore wind sector – and North East England’s cluster – once again this year.”

Offshore Wind North East 2025 is backed by: Strategic Event Partners, Dogger Bank Wind Farm, RWE, and Van Oord; Regional Event Partners, Tees Valley Combined Authority and Invest North East England; Diamond Sponsor, Energy Central; Platinum Sponsor, Eastgate Engineering; Gold Sponsors, Renewable Field Services, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, and Peterson Energy Logistics; Lanyard Sponsor, Osbit; Registration Sponsor, IMCA; Drinks Reception Sponsor, Tricore Technical Services; Media Partners, Energy Global and ReNEWS; and Event Marketing, Partner Horizon Works.

