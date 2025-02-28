GETI 2025: Nearly half of renewable energy salaries rising as oil & gas firms pour investment into the sector

The ninth annual Global Energy Talent Index (GETI) has introduced a five-year trends analysis for the first time. The report highlights that 48% of renewable professionals reported a pay rise in 2025 as oil and gas firms continue to invest in the sector. However, declining interest in relocation means professionals are seeking local opportunities, while employers are leveraging diverse expertise to meet increasing skill demands.

Salary growth and career development

According to the report, produced by Airswift, renewables professionals are enjoying robust salary growth, with 48% reporting an increase in pay, compared to 35% five years ago, and 21% receiving raises exceeding 5%. Optimism for further pay progression remains strong, with 73% of professionals expecting salary increases in the year ahead.

Janette Marx, CEO of Airswift, said: “Oil and gas companies tend to compensate their top talent well. As more of these companies invest in renewable energy, salaries in the sector are increasing to match that investment. Concurrently, attractive salaries are a tool to secure and retain STEM talent within the sector.”

Shifts in global mobility

The report reveals a shift away from interest in relocation. Despite an increase in employers offering cross-regional transfers, only 73% of professionals are open to relocating – down 12% from 2021. Increasing opportunities for localised roles, particularly in regions with burgeoning renewable projects, are reshaping career decisions.

Job satisfaction and workforce trends

Two-thirds (65%) of renewables professionals report satisfaction in their roles, driven by the ability to work flexibly (46%) and the societal impact of their work (43%). However, a lack of clearly defined career paths remains a concern for 58% of respondents, underscoring the importance of strategic workforce planning.

Attracting the next generation

With competition for talent intensifying, renewable professionals are increasingly sought after by sectors like technology. This year, professionals received 5.9 approaches on average, up from 5.58 in 2023 and 5.76 in 2024. 36% of these approaches came from outside the industry – a figure that has remained steady since 2023. This underscores the importance of targeted training programs and entry-level opportunities to attract new talent.

Marx noted: “The energy transition requires a massive amount of infrastructure and with it the workforce that can make it a reality. Renewables is considered a highly innovative sector, and this should be reflected in its approach to attracting and retaining talent. Hiring managers should ensure their strategies are multi-dimensional to accommodate the factors highlighted.”

