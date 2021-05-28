Awesense launches digital platform to support the development of clean energy

Awesense, the organisation transforming how utilities and industrials virtualise and decarbonise their systems, has launched the only energy-focused repository of solutions built to drive the decarbonisation of the energy system.

The Awesense Marketplace is unlike a traditional repository by providing a common framework for companies to collaborate towards the future of clean energy and digital transformation. The platform brings applications, solutions and algorithms together to solve modern-day energy and grid challenges.

Utilities, consulting companies, and other organisations struggle to develop solutions that can be scaled across many jurisdictions, due to complex data integration and the lack of a standard, open data model. Using the solutions offered throughout the Marketplace, organisations can rapidly accelerate transitions to a decentralised, decarbonised future, and develop solutions that are scalable across industry. In addition, the Marketplace will open up new revenue streams in areas such as:

Distributed energy resource integration and control.

Electric vehicle charging.

Demand response and smart-home management.

Grid services.

Intelligent asset management.

Transactive energy.

Microgrid management.

Advanced distribution system management.

“We are welcoming a new era in the decarbonisation of energy systems,” said Mischa Steiner, Chief Executive Officer of Awesense.

“The goal of achieving a clean energy future requires collaboration amongst key industry players in the utilities and energy sectors. Sharing resources through the Marketplace means that our customers and partners have a truly seamless approach as we work towards our common goal - ultimately, decarbonising the world’s energy system.”

Solutions listed on the marketplace cover a range of use-cases, and innovative companies such as Doosan GridTech, Kitu Systems, vadiMAP, LO3 Energy, ENGIN, Utilidata, Clir Renewables, ChargeLab, SensorLink, Exeri, Easy SmartGrid, and Athena Power are taking part in the initial launch.

"Only through widespread collaboration can we drive deep decarbonisation of the power system. The Awesense Marketplace provides a means of accelerating that critical co-operation and rapid deployment of modern-day solutions, and we're excited to be part of it,” said LO3 Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, William Collins.

While there are well-known solution marketplaces offered by major technology companies, the Awesense Marketplace is one of the only energy-focused repositories of its kind. The vetted Marketplace brings together technologies specifically focused on driving the energy transition and accelerating decarbonisation, in line with Awesense’s mission.

Best known for developing the Digital Energy Platform, Awesense empowers utilities to build data-driven applications and analytics for the energy systems of tomorrow. Via its Data Engine’s Open Energy Data Model, the platform takes a machine-learning, algorithmic-driven approach to solving data quality issues in the grid.

Together, the Open Energy Data Model and the Awesense Marketplace removes hurdles around data mapping and transformation, expedites data preparation and refining, and provides a common framework for companies to collaborate.

“The energy-specific data model allows utilities, technology companies, consulting firms, and other vendors to build solutions that can be easily integrated by other energy companies, to make a real impact on the industry as a whole, and develop new revenue streams for their organisations” said Steiner. “We’re looking forward to seeing the Awesense Marketplace grow as more partners committed to energy decarbonisation join us.”

