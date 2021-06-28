Innosea strengthens its footprint in France

Innosea, a leading engineering, design and R&D consulting firm specialising in marine renewables, has expanded its footprint with an office in Marseille, France, to ramp up its service offering in the Mediterranean.

The new office will support Innosea’s existing portfolio of offshore wind and floating solar projects in the south-east region. It will also support the French Mediterranean’s growing portfolio in marine renewable projects and other carbon-reducing and energy transition initiatives in both energy and maritime sectors.

Innosea provides a range of specialised engineering, design, analysis and R&D services to support the development of offshore and floating wind, floating solar photovoltaics (PVs), wave energy, tidal energy, and hydrogen power projects.

The Marseille operation adds to Innosea’s existing office footprint in Nantes, France, and in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The new office will be run by Benoit Briere, Senior Project Manager at Innosea, which is part of Oslo-listed AqualisBraemar LOC ASA.

The new addition reinforces AqualisBraemar LOC’s presence in the Mediterranean Sea, following group company Longitude Engineering’s new office opening in Genoa at the start of 2021. Marseille brings the group’s total office presence along the Mediterranean to seven offices.

