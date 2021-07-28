The Scottish Green Energy Awards to be held in December

Nominations for The Scottish Green Energy Awards – one of the UK’s largest celebration of renewables – opened on 27 July 2021.

2021’s event will return as an in-person awards ceremony which will comply with the latest government guidelines to ensure the health and safety of guests.

Nominations are open for 11 categories, with submissions welcome from all renewable energy technologies, from wind, hydro and solar to wave, low-carbon heat and more.

Categories this year include the Best Innovation Award, Best Engagement Award and the Outstanding Contribution Award. The awards ceremony on 2 December will be hosted by comedian Jo Caulfield.

Claire Mack, Chief Executive of Scottish Renewables, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we will be celebrating Scotland’s renewable energy industry in-person at this year’s Scottish Green Energy Awards.

“In the year of COP26, the eyes of the world are on Scotland and The Scottish Green Energy Awards are another opportunity to showcase the critical role and impact the renewable energy industry is playing in our fight against climate change.

“Each year I am inspired by the talent, passion and innovation showcased by those who are doing ground-breaking work to decarbonise our energy system.

“I am looking forward to industry uniting in-person in December to raise a glass to celebrate the truly incredible work being done by our industry as we work towards our net-zero ambition.”

The event, headline-sponsored by EDF Renewables, will take place at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, Scotland.

Nominations are now being accepted in the following categories:

Best Community Project Award (sponsored by The Scottish National Investment Bank).

Best Engagement Award (sponsored by Smartest Energy).

Best Innovation Award (sponsored by Red Rock Power Limited).

Carbon Reduction Award (sponsored by Statkraft).

Champion of Renewables Award.

Contribution to Skills Award (sponsored by SSE Renewables).

Outstanding Contribution Award (sponsored by Highlands and Islands Enterprise).

Outstanding Project Award (sponsored by RWE Renewables).

Outstanding Service Award (sponsored by Green Investment Group).

Positive Improvement Award (sponsored by Natural Power).

Sustainable Development Award (sponsored by Hitachi ABB).

The shortlist for the Young and Inspiring Award, sponsored by WSP, consists of the eight winners of May’s 2021 Young Professionals Green Energy Awards and the non-enterable Judges Award, sponsored by Ocean Winds, will see the winner announced on the night.

Shortlisted Young Professionals Green Energy Awards winners include offshore wind farm engineer Eishar Bassan for her role in changing workplace culture which has seen a Diversity and Inclusion Strategy implemented across her company’s worldwide operations; a Strategic Innovation Manager who’s pioneering work on Virtual Synchronous Machines which could change the way the electricity system is managed in the future, and a PhD Student for his work informing Glasgow’s first community energy project, which will benefit some of the city’s most deprived communities.

Nominations for The Scottish Green Energy Awards 2021 must be made before the deadline of 5pm on Monday 13 September 2021.

