SSE Renewables appoints new Director of Business Development

SSE Renewables has appointed Dan Pearson as Director of Business Development, reporting directly to Managing Director Stephen Wheeler as part of the Renewables Executive Committee.

Dan joins the business from The Renewables Consulting Group (RCG), where he was Director and Chief Strategy Officer, responsible for the global growth of the business.

With a background in marine engineering, Dan has gained extensive experience in the renewable energy industry across two decades. He has particular expertise in the origination and development of wind, solar, and hydro projects, and a track record of successfully entering new markets.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining SSE Renewables at such a pivotal time in its growth ambitions. The company has set bold targets of increasing its renewable energy output in the decade ahead by accelerating growth through its substantial wind and hydro portfolio in the UK and Ireland, whilst expanding into new international market and adjacent technologies,” commented Dan Pearson.

“I look forward to joining a world class origination and delivery team where I hope to add strength and leadership in identifying and executing high-quality growth opportunities and provide a vanguard in helping SSE Renewables delivering on its strategic and growth ambitions,” he continued.

Stephen Wheeler, Managing Director of SSE Renewables, stated: “I am delighted to have appointed Dan as our Director of Business Development. Dan is joining SSE Renewables at a crucial time, as we work to build on our pipeline and expand into new technologies and geographies to deliver on our ambitious growth targets.”

He continued: “Dan will be responsible for building on our great growth story to date, leading and supporting our outstanding business development teams across our core and international markets. I am confident that Dan’s deep knowledge and experience of both business development and the renewables sector make him the ideal person for the role, and I look forward to welcoming him to the business next month.”

