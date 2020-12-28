GRAHAM to upgrade Port of Dundee for offshore renewables future

The investment programme in the redevelopment in the Port of Dundee, totalling £40 million, has reached a significant milestone with the start of the latest contract for the construction of a new wharf alongside land upgrades to secure the port’s future in offshore renewable energy and North Sea Oil and Gas projects. This work will augment the development work already completed at the port during 2018/2019.

The work, being delivered by construction and civils engineering company GRAHAM, consists of the construction of a new wharf and the preparation and upgrade of over 15 ha. of land (equivalent to 20 full size football pitches) for the emerging energy transition sector.

The port’s existing Caledon East Warf is being replaced with a new heavy lift quayside that is capable of roll on/off operations as well as conventional lift on/off. Prince Charles Wharf is also undergoing an upgrade after almost 45 years’ service.

Once completed at the end of 2021, the total quayside available at this specific part of the port will be 485 m. The quayside, combined with the capital dredging program under way in the River Tay, will allow large semi-submersible vessels (HTV) or wind installation (WIV) to berth in the port.

Dundee is currently the wind turbine hub for the construction of EDF Renewables’ and ESB’s major offshore wind farm, Neart na Gaoithe (NnG).

