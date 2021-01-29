DNV GL to focus on decarbonisation

DNV GL, the assurance and risk management company, will combine its current Oil and Gas and Power and Renewables businesses into one new business area called Energy Systems.

The move will better reflect the emerging energy future, which will see renewables take a greater share of the energy mix and decarbonisation become a major focus. Energy Systems, which will start operating from 1 February 2021, will provide certification, advisory and digital monitoring services to the entire energy value chain. Ditlev Engel, Chief Executive Officer of the current energy business area since 2016, will lead the new business area, which will consist of approximately 4000 energy experts, making it a leading resource of independent energy experts and certification body.

“The creation of Energy Systems is our response to a rapidly changing energy market in search for deeper decarbonisation,” said Remi Eriksen, Group President and Chief Executive Officer of DNV GL. “We want to enable our customers to tackle the energy transition – faster. By combining our expertise, we will better serve customers operating in, and entering the energy market. This new structure will help us serve all players in the energy market.”

Whilst renewable energy is increasing market share, DNV GL will continue to work with the oil and gas sector as it refocuses on decarbonisation. The sector will play an essential role in the energy transition, with natural gas set to become the single largest energy source by the middle of the decade, whilst hydrogen, ammonia and carbon capture and storage (CCS) will be important tools in the low-carbon toolkit for the hard to abate sectors.

DNV GL is already a leading provider of advisory services to the power, renewables, gas and offshore industry, whilst its certification services are needed to help green technologies to scale safely. As part of an ambitious strategy to grow in key markets, the company can also announce the acquisition of US-based engineering consultancy Energy and Resource Solutions, Inc. (ERS). Consisting of approximately 80 experts, ERS, much like DNV GL, helps customers to manage and reduce energy costs through programme design, outreach, implementation and evaluation services. ERS will be an integrated part of DNV GL.

On the acquisition of ERS, Eriksen added, “Given the speed of the energy transition, it is natural that we look outside our own organisation for acquisition opportunities. The domain expertise and digital first approach demonstrated by ERS is aligned with our vision and services, and I am sure our customers in North America and beyond will be delighted we have even more experts in our ranks.”

The decision to create the Energy Systems business area was taken after a strategic review of DNV GL’s business, which also led to the renaming of the company to DNV from 1 March 2021. Going forward, DNV GL will be a company of three houses consisting of approximately 12 000 experts; a maritime classification society, a resource of independent energy experts and certification body, and a business assurance house that is shaping how products and supply chains are assured.