Lightsource bp joins Welsh decarbonisation project

Lightsource bp, a global leader in the development and management of solar energy projects, has announced its participation in the South Wales Industrial Cluster (SWIC) deployment project, which now includes funding of nearly £20m from UK Research & Innovation (UKRI).

For Lightsource bp, this is an opportunity to contribute towards meaningful innovation and research into viable opportunities for technology (including solar) that could complement the future deployment of green hydrogen. There is a huge spotlight on green hydrogen at the moment, as it has the potential to play a vital role in decarbonising energy intensive industry.

Having developed solar projects in Wales since 2012, the company currently operate and manage a portfolio of seven grid-connected solar power stations across the region, including projects in Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Glamorgan and Wrexham. These sites are connected into the local electricity networks and have an installed capacity of almost 30 MWp, which is equivalent to the annual energy needs of approximately 7700 homes.

Joining SWIC, Lightsource bp adds value beyond just solar expertise by leveraging its wide range of in-house knowledge and skillsets across engineering excellence, quality, and technical innovation.

The company will also bring a global perspective to the project by knowledge sharing outputs from other green hydrogen initiatives the company is involved with, primarily in Australia and Europe.

Chris Buckland, Technical Director, Lightsource bp, said: “Green hydrogen represents a big step in decarbonising the global fuel supply, sustainably supporting industries across all sectors. This announcement is a great step forward for the UK, and our participation in the SWIC is an example of how solar expertise can play a much wider role through innovation across the energy sector.

For us, it’s a chance to look at how the process currently works, and see how our skillsets can improve and adapt, to investigate new ways of optimising the process for solar. We’re excited to have this opportunity to demonstrate the quality of Lightsource bp’s knowledge and expertise and look forward to working with our partners to help drive the development of green hydrogen.”

Lightsource bp and the other members of SWIC are working together to try and enhance the flexibility of the electrolyser technology and increase its efficiency for renewables, laying the groundwork for new routes to cost-effective, easily scalable hydrogen produced with the smallest possible carbon footprint.

