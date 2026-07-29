SCAIP SDR Pile Drivers: Built for Accuracy and Reliability

The SCAIP SDR range includes two main models: the SDR-90 and the SDR-108, each designed to meet different project requirements while maintaining the same core values of precision, reliability, and versatility. The SDR-90 is the more compact solution, with a 400 kg hammer, 4.5-t machine weight, and 35.5 kW/48 hp power output, making it ideal for efficient pile driving in smaller or more flexible working environments.

The SDR-108 represents the larger model in the range, featuring a 500 kg hammer, 7.5-t machine weight, and a 59 hp Yanmar engine. It delivers 1080 J of energy at 900 bpm and is designed for high-performance pile driving on larger solar park projects and other demanding applications.

Both models can be equipped with advanced GPS systems, including semi-automatic or fully automatic solutions, to improve positioning accuracy and streamline installation. This technology is especially valuable in solar park construction, where speed and precision are essential, while also supporting road infrastructure applications such as the installation of safety barriers.

For more information please visit https://www.scaipspa.com/en/series/sdr-series/