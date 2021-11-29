Floating Power Plant and PLOCAN sign wind and wave contract

Gran Canaria is on track for more novel green energy in the future. A contract has been signed to progress the deployment of the first full scale hybrid floating wind and wave platform, at the PLOCAN test facilities off the coast of the Canary Islands.

The agreement, which secures the area within the PLOCAN test site, was signed by the technology developer Floating Power Plant (FPP) and the PLOCAN-site at Gran Canaria.

PLOCAN hosted FPP and local government representatives for the signing event, that is historical not just for FPP, but for everyone involved, since the platform will use the local supply chain to build the first world’s commercial scale floating submersible platform to use wind and wave technologies together, thus contributing to the Canary Islands' firm commitment to boost the blue economy sector and keeping them at the forefront of this emerging technology.

The contract enables FPP to deploy their platform in a designated area to the north of the PLOCAN test site and allows for grid connection through a new subsea cable. Combining resources, the technology itself also provides an opportunity to exploit new resource areas within the Canary Islands, distributing generation capacity and reducing the visual impact of the planned offshore wind developments.

Chris McConville, Head of Commercial and Operations in Floating Power Plant, is thrilled to have a signed the contract:

“This is a key milestone in delivering the world’s first multi megawatt wind and wave energy device and allows us to demonstrate what the system can offer remote islands looking to overcome the challenges of renewable energy integration.”

The platform will be able to generate over 5 MW of power from the wind turbine and wave energy converters.

José Joaquín Hernández Brito, Director of PLOCAN, said:

“The project will benefit from the Canary Islands’ facilities and opportunities for testing and demonstrating ocean renewable energy, accelerating energy transition in the islands, untapping the huge offshore wind potential, decreasing generation costs and energy dependence from imported oil derivatives. The project is a step forwards to attract investments, talent, and diversify the economy in the region.”

Chris McConville adds:

“Reaching this agreement allows us to accelerate the development of the project and our technology, engaging key local stakeholders and value chain as well as progressing design and certification of the technical solution.”

The contract was signed by the Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands (PLOCAN) and Floating Power Plant Canarias S.L.U., a subsidiary of the Danish engineering company Floating Power Plant A/S.

