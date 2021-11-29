Seanovent and Strohm sign green hydrogen MoU

Seanovent Engineering AS and Strohm have entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on offshore wind-to-hydrogen developments to support a reliable, faster, and cheaper green energy transition around the world.

The partnership will focus on developing safe and dependable hydrogen transfer solutions which enable and improve the distributed green hydrogen concept, whereby green hydrogen is generated in each wind turbine generator and transported to shore via a subsea pipe infrastructure.

Strohm designs and manufactures thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP). With TCP having no maintenance requirements and being suitable for more than 30 years in operation, its proven technology is particularly suited for carrying pressurised hydrogen offshore and subsea.

TCP is agnostic to fluids, including hydrogen, and does not suffer from fatigue, embrittlement, or other issues associated with using steel for hydrogen. It is also flexible and lightweight, allowing for an array of installation options, from cable lay vessels to small construction vessels, significantly reducing the cost of installation and the total cost of ownership.

Underwater engineering and innovation experts in the provision of infield manifolds, in-line T’s, connectors, and associated equipment for subsea connection and transfer of hydrogen, Seanovent also has extensive in-house expertise in subsea field development. The business has the capacity to optimise layouts to reduce cost and increase reliability of systems.

Seanovent and Strohm recognised the value of collaborating in the offshore wind-to-hydrogen space, where superior characteristics of TCP combine with optimised connectors and other subsea components designs to deliver a safe, high-quality, and dependable hydrogen transfer solution. The flexibility of TCP also facilitates finding the optimal configuration for operators and integrators in the growing offshore green hydrogen production industry.

Caroline Justet, Business Growth Executive EiT at Strohm said: “We are very excited to announce this new partnership. Seanovents extensive offshore expertise coupled with Strohm’s superior pipeline solutions will enable the rapid acceleration of safe offshore wind-to-hydrogen projects by providing more reliable and cost-effective solutions. This in turn will lower the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) and make distributed green hydrogen production offshore more competitive, sooner.”

Steinar Hestetun, CTO of Seanovent added: “More now than ever, there is an urgent need for innovative solutions to be adopted to support the industry’s net zero emission goals. Our collaboration with Strohm allows us to maximise both companies’ strengths to help accelerate the transition and realise our shared vision of supporting green energy resources.”

