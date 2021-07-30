EDPR continues to drive renewable energy growth

EDP Renewables (EDPR), a global leader in the renewable energy sector and the world's fourth largest renewable energy producer, has continued to boost its operating portfolio in 1H2021, reaching 12.6 GW, which means that it has 2.1 GW more than in the same period of the previous year. Of this total, 11.7 GW are fully consolidated and 841 MW equity consolidated (stakes in projects in Spain, Portugal, USA, as well as offshore projects).

In particular, EDPR has added a total of 691 MW of wind and solar capacity since December 2020, of which 648 MW have been fully consolidated, namely 83 MW in Europe, 537 MW in North America and 28 MW in Asia-Pacific, a result of the group’s entry in Vietnam. Moreover, consolidated capital increased by 43 MW thanks to the Seamade offshore project in Belgium, which became operational during 1Q2021.

On the other hand, and in line with its strategy of asset rotation to generate value, the company has successfully closed the sale of a 68% stake in an operating wind portfolio of 405 MW in the US (275 MW net). In total, the net change in its consolidated portfolio was an additional 415 MW.

In addition, as of 30 June, EDPR had 2.9 GW of new capacity under construction: 2195 MW of onshore wind, 421 MW of solar and 269 MW of participations in offshore wind projects.

It is worth noting that in 1H2021, EDPR produced 15.3 TWh of clean electricity (+5% y/y), avoiding 10 million t CO 2 emissions.

