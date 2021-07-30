juwi to construct solar hybrid project in Australia

The Australian subsidiary of German renewable energy specialist juwi AG, signed an agreement with Transalta to design, supply, build and integrate a solar battery hybrid power plant for BHP’s Nickel West mine in Western Australia. The hybrid power plant is expected to be operational in November 2022, after which juwi will undertake the plant operation and maintenance.

Dave Manning, Director Global Hybrid at juwi said “This groundbreaking hybrid project with Transalta for BHP is the next important milestone for renewable energy. Not only does the project feature spatially distributed solar power generation, cloud forecasting and the latest juwi Hybrid IQ technology, but also demonstrates that our solutions are now part of Tier 1 mining operations. Supplying hybrid renewable power unlocks several benefits for West Australian mines. The resources industry shows leadership in technology and decarbonisation, while reducing cash operating costs and fuel price risks.”

The solar system designed by juwi maximises generation with bifacial solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and a single axis tracking system, taking advantage of the high irradiance in WA. Juwi Hybrid IQ micro-grid technology will enable the integration of the solar and battery system into the existing off-grid network and support the operation of the existing power station.

The company has already achieved success for mining clients globally with one of the world’s first utility-scale solar battery hybrid projects at the DeGrussa copper mine in Australia. This was followed by Agnew Gold in 2019 and another six utility-scale hybrid projects currently under construction: Esperance, Sukari, Pan African Resources, Jacinth Ambrosia, Jabiru and Gruyere. With TransAlta at BHP’s Nickel West Site, juwi will provide a new benchmark of power systems for mines in Australia and internationally.

Since the founding of the company in 1996, it has in sum, built over 5400 MW of wind and solar projects in more than 25 countries.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including CEWEP, Enel Green Power, Turboden S.p.A., Cornwall Insight, and more.