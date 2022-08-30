Verlume strengthens leadership team in preparation for growth at scale

Verlume, a specialist in intelligent energy management and energy storage, has bolstered its leadership team by appointing a Chief Commercial Officer, Andy Martin, and making two internal promotions to Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer for Paul Slorach and Jonny Moroney, respectively.

The Aberdeen-based battery systems provider for harsh environments has appointed Andy Martin to the new role of Chief Commercial Officer, where he will be responsible for developing and implementing commercial strategies across the underwater, offshore, and onshore sectors.

With almost three decades of commercial, sales, and business leadership experience in the offshore wind and communications industries, Mr Martin joins from the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult where he was business development lead for the operational performance directorate.

Within the wider leadership team, Paul Slorach moves to the role of Chief Technology Officer, following approximately eight years managing Verlume’s business development activities. As part of his new role, Mr Slorach will lead the company’s strategy for technology development, identifying and creating new market spaces for the decarbonisation of energy production, ensuring market alignment and continued innovation.

Jonny Moroney moves from his current role of Operations Director, following almost eight years of operational and project management experience at Verlume, to Chief Operating Officer. Mr Moroney will manage organisational operations in-line with Verlume’s growth strategy, co-ordinating all business functions to ensure that company goals are achieved.

Richard Knox takes the new title of Chief Executive Officer, previously being Managing Director of Verlume. Mr Knox’s primary duties remain the same.

Richard Knox, CEO at Verlume, said: “Since setting up the business in 2013, I have always been proud of the calibre of our team. As we reach a new stage and grow Verlume at pace, it will be our people that define our success.

“It is for that reason that we have chosen to solidify the core of our leadership team, to build a solid foundation that will allow us to lead the business towards capitalising on the growing energy transition opportunities, particularly in offshore wind,” Knox continued.

The company recently scaled up its manufacturing facility with a move to a new operations facility in Dyce, Aberdeen, Scotland, which is six times the size of its previous operational base. Verlume was also recently recognised as a winner of RWE’s international innovation competition.

