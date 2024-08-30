Renewable energy innovation: Driving the green future

Renewable energies are undergoing an exponential phase of technological development, aiming to compete both productively and economically with traditional energy sources. The support of European policies establishing standards and regulations favouring investment in more efficient and environmentally-friendly technologies, while also supporting the creation of more competitive and dynamic energy markets, is of paramount importance for achieving a rapid and optimal energy transition.

In order to achieve the targets set for 2030 by the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, implementing renewable energies, and improving energy efficiency, it is crucial for the sector to continue evolving and reinventing itself. This will also ensure future consumers’ access to energy produced from renewable sources, a principle outlined in the current EU energy policy framework with the aim of increasing the share of renewable energies in final energy consumption to 42.5%, with the goal of reaching 45% by the same year.

Through innovation, creative and disruptive solutions are sought to address the social and environmental challenges faced by the energy sector through the launch of new products, services, processes, or business models. Innovation thus emerges as a powerful tool for driving change and generating a positive, sustainable, and responsible impact, while also influencing price reduction and providing competitiveness in the market.

Companies that dedicate resources to R&D play a fundamental role in advancing the energy sector and socio-economic development.

The photovoltaic sector as a fast track to energy transition

The photovoltaic (PV) sector is at a pivotal moment on the path to decarbonisation, characterised by successful advances and technological developments that position it as the fastest route to increasing the presence of renewable sources in the Spanish and European energy systems: it is reliable, easy to install, and requires minimal maintenance effort. According to data from the International Renewable Energy Agency, PV solar energy will constitute the second most important source of electricity generation by 2050 – second only to wind energy – and will pave the way for the transformation of the global electricity sector. Solar energy would generate one-quarter of the total electricity needed globally, making it one of the most important generation sources by 2050. First-generation technologies remain the main driver of solar sector development and still hold the majority of market value.

Some limitations of the PV sector include energy loss due to heating. Research and development of new materials and designs play a fundamental role in overcoming current challenges and optimising solar light capture while minimising energy losses. Furthermore, the integration of solar technologies into urban areas and structures is also experiencing expansion, allowing for greater utilisation of solar energy and contributing to addressing other sector challenges such as demand reduction. These innovations aim to improve solar energy generation sustainably and promote the transition to an economy based entirely on 100% green energy.

