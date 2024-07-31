Navigating the winds of change

As global ambitions towards net zero accelerate, academics and industry professionals alike have identified concerns over a workforce shortage within the wind industry. Recent reports from the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC) indicate that more than 70 000 additional workers will be required within the UK’s offshore wind sector by 2030 to manage the expected project pipeline.1

The rapid growth of the renewable sector presents exciting opportunities for employment and professional growth across a whole range of disciplines from engineering technicians to data scientists, across finance and the supply chain, to name just a few. The sector is still relatively new and there is a definite buzz around innovation and problem-solving with all players working towards the same goal – to develop a sustainable, profitable, and competitive energy source for the world.

However, at present, approximately only 1/8th of the global workforce possesses green skills. Additionally, the growth in this pool of workers, which is estimated to be around 9% annually, is failing to meet the ever-growing demand.2 The specialised nature of roles required in the design, installation and maintenance of wind turbines has meant that sector growth has outpaced the availability of skilled professionals. With the UK’s ageing workforce, experienced technicians and engineers are approaching retirement, and a shortage of qualified individuals entering the field is hindering the transfer of knowledge and threatening the sustainability of the industry’s workforce.

Additionally, the geographic distribution of wind projects poses logistical challenges. Wind farms are often established in remote locations with limited access to infrastructure and urban amenities. For personnel, this involves working in often harsh environmental conditions. This can mean relocation or significant travel for construction teams or technicians responsible for ongoing maintenance, making the career path look less attractive. Research has also indicated regional differences. ONYX Insight, a global predictive analytics solution provider, identified in its latest report that on average, it is easier to hire wind professionals in Germany compared to the UK, with Brexit an undeniable contributing factor.3

Many have pointed to the reskilling of oil and gas workers as the potential saving grace for the renewable industries. While many traditional energy companies look to transition from fossil fuels and bolster their renewable expertise this is a seemingly straightforward approach. However, in practice there are many challenges to achieve successful reskilling. The oil and gas sectors remain necessary with no signs of immediate decline, and even with transferable skills, there is still a clear need for comprehensive training to manage this transition seamlessly.

There is no doubt about the attractiveness and growing importance of the renewable sector, so how can the transition be accelerated?

There is no one-size-fits-all solution to upskilling, recruiting, and retaining this necessary workforce. A combination of skill transfer initiatives will be key in taking engineers, physicists, software developers, and data scientists with experience in other industries and turning them into vital experts with the capabilities to support renewable development. The adoption of digital solutions will also be vital for upskilling existing personnel and accelerating the training of those new to the industry. Such technologies offer a scalable and efficient means to prepare a workforce capable of navigating the evolving landscape of renewable energy.

Creating sustainable pathways

Apprenticeships and skills transfer initiatives are crucial gateways into the renewable industry, creating a new generation of energy professionals with the knowledge required to drive projects across sectors including wind. These programmes also serve to future-proof the renewable sector, by providing development opportunities and pathways to specialist positions which ensure a healthy talent intake in the future.

SME’s will play a fundamental role in this process. Through the UK government’s apprenticeship levy, organisations with an annual pay bill of under £3 million can receive funding of up to 95% of costs related to training and assessing an apprentice. This delivers significant support by lessening the financial burden to onboard new team members and providing on-the-job training alongside more experienced staff members.

