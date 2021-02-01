Construction on Fortum’s Nordic wind parks comes to a close

Fortum is growing its wind power portfolio in the Nordics with two newly commissioned wind power parks, Kalax in Finland and Sørfjord in Norway. Both are now producing clean energy for the Nordic market. According to the company’s new joint strategy with Uniper, wind power will be one of the key growth areas in the future.

Kalax, located in Närpes, on the west coast of Finland, is Fortum’s first large-scale wind park in Finland. The Kalax wind park’s total capacity is 90 MW and, with its annual production exceeding 0.3 TWh, it has one of the highest annual production capacities of all wind parks commissioned in Finland in 2020. The construction was finished on schedule and according to the plans. The wind park is jointly owned by Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) and Fortum, and Fortum took over responsibility for asset management of the wind park after commissioning. 70% of the renewable wind power it produces is sold directly to Finnish energy company, Neste, through a long-term agreement.

Sørfjord, located in a remote area in north-western Norway, in the Hamarøy region, is a large, 99 MW wind park. With the construction on top of a mountain, the project requiring extensive planning. As agreed in December 2019, EIP, on behalf of its clients, invested in an 80% share of the wind park after commissioning, and the wind park joined Fortum and EIP’s joint portfolio on 20 January 2021, with Fortum taking a role in asset management of the wind park.

In Fortum’s updated strategy, published in December 2020, wind power and other CO 2 -free sources of energy play a significant role. Fortum is currently developing new opportunities for wind power in Finland, Sweden, and Norway. In Russia, Fortum is one of the largest producers of wind power. In co-operation with its subsidiary Uniper, the company will be looking for opportunities to develop wind power in other European countries.