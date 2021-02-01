Saipem awarded French offshore wind contract

Saipem has been awarded a contract by Eoliennes Offshore du Calvados SAS (EODC) for the Courseulles-sur-Mer Offshore Wind Farm in Normandy, France, carrying a total value for Saipem of approximately €460 million. The contract is subject to a Notice To Proceed, which is contingent upon EODC making a positive final investment decision.

EODC is sponsored by a consortium of EDF Renewables, EIH S.à r.l, a subsidiary of Enbridge, and wpd Offshore France. The project entails the design, construction and installation works for 64 foundations bearing an equivalent number of turbines.

The Courseulles-sur-Mer Offshore Wind Farm zone is located up to 16 km off the coast of Calvados region, in water depths ranging from 22 to 31 m.

The foundations consist of large steel monopiles with transition pieces, to be fabricated in Europe and installed by the crane vessel Saipem 3000.

Stefano Porcari, Chief Operating Officer of Saipem’s E&C Offshore Division, commented: “The award of this contract further confirms Saipem’s commitment in the scenario of energy evolution and, in particular, in the construction of offshore green energy hubs. It also recognises Saipem’s ability to add value in the execution of projects of extraordinary complexity”.

