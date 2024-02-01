Huisman awarded contract from Cadeler for monopile gripper

Huisman has announced the signing of a contract with Cadeler for the design and production of a monopile gripper. This marks the seventh gripper ordered at Huisman, reinforcing the company's prominent position in the market for installation tools for the offshore wind industry.

The Monopile Gripper, having a substantial 13-m dia., is engineered for the efficient and controlled installation of monopiles ranging from 80 – 120 m in length, with a weight of up to 3000 t. Notably, this gripper can be entirely stored on deck, facilitating future maintenance procedures and thus operational longevity.

The contract also includes an option for the integration of a noise mitigation system, designed to minimise the impact of noises on sea life, showcasing Cadeler and Huisman's commitment to environmentally responsible practices.

Production of the Monopile Gripper will take place at Huisman’s production facility in China.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, added: “This new contract with Huisman solidifies our strategic commitment and collaboration in pushing the boundaries of what's possible as we prepare for the future of offshore wind farm construction. If we are to reach our global goals for renewable offshore wind energy, we will need cutting-edge technologies and scale, which our strengthened partnership embodies.”

David Roodenburg, CEO of Huisman, added: “We are very thankful that Cadeler has ordered this gripper, next to the thirteen main cranes and auxiliary cranes already on order, which again affirms the strong relationship and trust between the two companies. A long-term partnership like this one enables us to remain at the forefront of delivering step-changing solutions that contribute to the advancement of sustainable energy projects worldwide.”

This latest order from Cadeler represents the fourth static gripper order for Huisman. The gripper, a first for Cadeler, will come to play a key role in delivering on the Hornsea Three Foundation project. Huisman also successfully delivered two motion compensated monopile grippers for DEME's Orion and Boskalis' Bokalift 2. Currently, Huisman is in the process of building one for Heerema's Thialf.

