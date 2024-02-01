PDE Offshore upgrade underwater acoustic positioning system

Leading Taiwanese offshore geophysical and geotechnical investigation company, PDE Offshore Corp., has upgraded its underwater acoustic positioning system onboard MV Geo Energy to Sonardyne’s Ranger 2 USBL system. This will further enhance their capability in the exploration of offshore renewable energy (ORE) in Taiwan.

Their new geotechnical vessel, Geo Power, also equipped with Ranger 2 USBL system is now under conversion work and will join the fleet in mid-2024 which will provide both seabed and downhole cone penetration testing services.

PDE Offshore have been conducting geotechnical and soil investigation in the shallow waters of the Taiwanese Strait since 2017 as the country looks to replace its coal-based energy with cleaner, sustainable alternatives such as offshore wind farms.

Working with most of the world’s leading ORE developers, PDE Offshore wanted to increase their capability. This required a trusted and proven USBL positioning system for their Geo technical vessel to work in greater water depths and challenging water conditions as their operations expanded.

Having already successfully used Sonardyne’s Mini Ranger 2 for several years, investing in the full Ranger 2 system was a logical choice to provide the reliable dynamic positioning references essential for their operations, whilst also giving the capability for operating in greater depths and more challenging conditions.

Huang Hsin-chih, President of PDE Offshore, said: “We have been working with Sonardyne since 2017 using their Mini Ranger 2 system. The system is proven, reliable and our engineers are familiar with its operation. It was a simple and logical choice to go ahead and upgrade to the Ranger 2 system to improve our capability to take on greater projects in the region.”

Dan Tan, Regional Sales Manager for Sonardyne in Singapore, added: “Taiwan’s ambitions of becoming a green island means it is fast becoming a leading player offshore wind in Asia Pacific. We’re pleased to be a part this energy transition through PDE Offshore’s continued confidence and investment in our products. We look forward to supporting them in their future operations.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.