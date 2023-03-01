Nordex Group receives orders from wpd

The Nordex Group has received two orders for a total of 109.3 MW in Sweden and Finland from its regular customer wpd. The Nordex Group is supplying 10 N163/6.X turbines for the Tomasliden wind farm in Sweden. For the Finnish ‘Oulainen’ project, wpd placed an order with the Nordex Group for the delivery of seven N163/5.X turbines. Both orders also include a premium service contract for the maintenance of the turbines for 15 years with an extension option for a further five years.

The 68 MW ‘Tomasliden’ wind farm – a wind project which comprises N163/6.X turbines for the first time in Sweden – is being built in Vesterbotten County, approximately 55 km west of Skeleftea.

The Finnish 41.3 MW wind farm ‘Oulainen’ is being built in the municipality of Oulainen in the Northern Ostrobothnia region.

In both projects, the Nordex Group is supplying the turbines in the cold climate variant and equipping them with the Nordex advanced anti-icing system for avoiding rotor blade icing. Construction of both wind farms is scheduled to begin in Spring 2024.

