Flender to acquire Eickhoff Wind Asia Private Ltd

After Eickhoff’s announcement end of April 2023 to exit the wind serial production, German drive manufacturer, Flender, has reached an agreement with Eickhoff to acquire Eickhoff Wind Asia Pvt Ltd (EWA) with its assembly plant in Walajabad Taluk, India.

Established on 1 October 2020, in India, EWA specialises in the production of wind gearboxes. The facility has at present a test bench capacity up to 8 MW. It is located in the greater Chennai area, close to Flender’s existing facility.

One of the key pillars in Flender’s global footprint strategy is to further expand and localise wind turbine drive systems in India. Next to the investments in its own production sites in Kharagpur and Chennai, the acquisition of Eickhoff Wind Asia allows Flender to further scale up and accelerate in pace. This is required to meet the growing needs of the renewable energy transition.

“Next to scaling up quickly, it is key for the wind industry that its supply chain is sustainable, resilient, and affordable. A diversified global manufacturing and service footprint combined with a high degree of localisation is key to achieve this. The acquisition is another strategic milestone to further expand our footprint based on the needs of our valued partners and the industry,” said Flender Group CEO, Andreas Evertz.

“We look forward to welcoming the Eickhoff colleagues in India to our team. Together, we continue to provide the wind market with cutting-edge technologies and services. Our partners will profit from increased capacity, availability and further reduced reaction times,” added Aarnout Kant, President Wind at Flender.

The transaction is subject to minor closing conditions and is expected to be completed within the next days.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.