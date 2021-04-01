Ampelmann secures renewables contracts in Asia Pacific

Ampelmann, the Dutch offshore access provider, has secured five contracts covering eight projects in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, five of which are in the renewables space. All contracts were signed in 1Q21 and consist of operations in different offshore segments and in several countries, with various Ampelmann systems to be used.

One of the milestones these contracts present is the first use of the Ampelmann E1000 system in the APAC region. The E1000 will provide safe and efficient offshore access for personnel and cargo in the construction phase of an offshore wind farm off the coast of Taiwan.

Another four projects are also in offshore wind and will all see the use of an A-type, a system with a significant track record in APAC, operating in Taiwanese waters. Five out of the eight projects recently secured are in renewable energy.

“Securing these projects in the renewables market marks a turning point for the APAC region, as operations in the region used to be solely in oil and gas,” said Ramesh Namasivayam, Business Developer at Ampelmann, who was involved in most contracts. He and his team welcome the shift towards the renewables sector and are pleased to be able to support it. “This move requires the effort of our whole team and inspires us to get involved in many more projects in the region.”

In Brunei, Ampelmann will contribute to another one of its core industries and enable safe and efficient crew change operations. This system will be number eight operating in the country.

According to Joeri Poelmann, Ampelmann’s Area Manager for APAC, securing all of these contracts is the result of the continuous effort of Ampelmann and the team at their local offices. “Our clients in APAC have experienced the value we provide, and our previous successes in the region have led us to these new projects,” he says. With more expected contracts and projects, 1Q has been a productive start of the year for the company in the region.

