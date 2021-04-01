Vestas signs contract for wind park in Spain

Vestas has received a 50 MW order of V150-4.2 MW turbines for a wind park in Spain. The contract includes the supply and installation of twelve V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, two of which will be delivered in 4.0 MW power mode, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

“Vestas’ 4 MW platform, with its advanced full-scale converter, meets the most demanding requirements of Spain’s new grid code, giving our customers the reliability they need to develop new wind projects in the country. In this regard, it is the ideal technology to operate in a future energy system with an increasing participation of renewable energy sources”, says Javier Ojanguren, Vestas Country Manager in Spain.

Turbine delivery is expected by 3Q2021, whilst commissioning is planned by 4Q2021.

Since 1991, when Vestas installed its first wind turbine in Spain, the company has accumulated over 4.8 GW of installed capacity in more than 130 wind parks in the country.

The project and customer are undisclosed.

