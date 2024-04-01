Renewable Parts launches first overseas operations base in USA

Renewable Parts, a global leader in the refurbishment of onshore and offshore wind turbine component parts, has launched its first overseas operations base in Houston, Texas, the US.

With over a decade of experience in wind turbine parts refurbishment, Renewable Parts is transferring its expertise across the Atlantic to Texas – the wind power capital of the US, with more than 150 onshore wind farms totalling 30 GW of installed capacity.

Renewable Parts will replicate the specialist refurbishment centres it has in Renfrew and Lochgilphead, bringing six jobs within the first year to the Lone Star State, as well as a proven track record of supporting major global wind farm owner/operators and independent service providers with the restoration of turbine components to their original ‘as new’ condition.

With a vision to create a more sustainable industry, Renewable Parts applies a circular economy approach to ageing turbine components instead of sending unserviceable parts to scrap or landfill, helping to cut lead times and reduce costs, as well as reducing their carbon footprint.

The pioneering work of Renewable Parts has seen it implement multiple solutions in the onshore and offshore wind industries such as brake calipers, yaw gears, pitch rams, anemometers, and lots of electrical and electronic components for various technology types including Vestas, Siemens-Gamesa, Senvion, Nordex, and GE technologies.

Michael Forbes of Renewable Parts said: “The opening our new refurbishment centre in Texas is a huge moment in the history of Renewable Parts.

“With a proven track record in establishing a circular economy in the UK’s wind industry it is the right time to bring our expertise to the US.

“Not only will our new operations base provide local jobs and benefit the local economy, it will help support onshore and offshore wind industries in the US to embrace the circular economy and implement a more sustainable approach to the maintenance of wind turbines.

“We are enormously excited to be here and are looking forward to working with wind operators not just in Texas but across the US as we bring our pioneering solutions to one of the fastest growing, and most important markets within the industry.”

Renewable Parts has worked closely with Scottish Renewables, the trade body for the renewable energy industry in Scotland, and its members in the onshore wind sector for over 10 years.

Claire Mack, Chief Executive of Scottish Renewables, added: “Renewable Parts uses a unique and innovative approach to the recirculation of wind turbine component parts and is a major success story of the renewable energy industry in Scotland.

“To be launching in Texas, the heartbeat of America’s onshore wind industry, is testament to over 12 years of hard work and dedication and I look forward to seeing this business go from strength to strength in the years ahead.”

