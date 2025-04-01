Nordex Group receives orders from OX2 in Finland

At the end of March 2025, the Swedish renewable energy company, OX2, placed two orders with the Nordex Group for the supply of 70 N175/6.X wind turbines in Finland.

The orders also include a premium contract for the maintenance and service of the wind turbines over a period of 35 years.

These new orders represent the first investment decision in the Nordic region based on the N175/6.X, the latest variant from the Delta4000 series. The wind turbines, with a total capacity of approximately 472 MW are intended for two projects: Honkakangas in Central Ostrobothnia, comprising 16 units and Rajamäenkylä in South Ostrobothnia, comprising 54 units.

The wind turbines will be supplied in 162 m tubular steel towers and cold climate adaptations, a standard for the Nordic countries. In addition, the wind turbines for the Honkakangas project will be equipped with the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing System for rotor blades. This ensures high availability of the wind turbines during moderate-heavy icing conditions. Delivery and installation of the wind turbines will be carried out in 2026 and 2027 – the wind farms are scheduled to be commissioned in 2027 and 2028.

José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group, responded: “We are pleased to have been awarded the contracts to supply our most powerful turbine type for these large projects – now for the first time also in the Nordics. This is a testament to our experience in developing turbines for cold climates and now with our competitive and reliable anti-icing system. It is relevant for us to be part of shaping Finland’s clean and sustainable future by providing this technology to OX2.”

