Ocean Winds selects CRIST Offshore for BC-Wind substation

Ocean Winds, an international company dedicated to offshore wind energy and created as a 50-50 joint venture by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has signed an agreement with CRIST Offshore Sp. z o.o. for the design, construction, and commissioning of an offshore substation (OSS) for its BC-Wind project. This is the first agreement of this type concluded with a Polish supplier under the so-called TIER 1, which is an important step in the development of the domestic offshore sector. The co-operation confirms the readiness of Polish companies to implement technologically advanced projects in the area of renewable energy sources.

The offshore substation, which will be built by CRIST Offshore at their shipyard in Gdynia, is currently in the design phase. It will be equipped with all offshore primary electrical equipment for the project and will weigh approximately 2000 t. The offshore installation of the OSS is planned for mid-2027, and will provide employment for over 400 specialists.

“The signing of this agreement is an important step confirming CRIST Offshore’s competence and readiness to implement projects on the demanding offshore wind market. It is also an important moment for the entire Polish offshore wind energy sector, which is increasingly making its presence felt on the international arena. Cooperation on this project shows that Polish companies are able to effectively compete with global leaders and play a key role in the development of renewable energy sources,” said Dan Finch, Country Manager for & Poland, Ocean Winds.

The conclusion of the agreement is a milestone in the construction of an independent, renewable energy sector in Poland, an increase in the domestic industrial potential and a strong impulse for the economy and employment in the offshore sector. The offshore substation will be built in a Polish shipyard in Gdynia by a Polish company, which not only strengthens the local supply chain, but also contributes to the development of domestic competences in the offshore sector and the creation of new jobs in the Polish shipbuilding and energy industries.

“Co-operation with Ocean Winds is the culmination of our consistent work, which we have been doing for several years, manufacturing structures for the offshore market. Today, we are ready to implement such a project from start to finish. This proves that we have gained the right competences and know-how that allow us to take comprehensive actions – from the design phase to the delivery of the finished product. We are pleased to be able to set a new standard in the offshore wind sector, contributing to the development of local content, and thus to the Polish economy and the country’s energy transformation,” added Bogusz Pniewski – Member of the Management Board of CRIST Offshore.

Offshore substations play a key role in the infrastructure of offshore wind farms. It is to these substations that the energy generated by turbines at sea is delivered, where it is converted and transmitted to land. As part of the project, the energy generated by the turbines will be transported via an internal cable network to a station in the Baltic Sea and then exported through an underwater cable to a land station in the Choczewo municipality.

