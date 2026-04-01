Fugro to conduct geotechnical campaign for South America’s first licensed offshore wind project

Petrobras has selected Fugro to deliver a geotechnical site investigation for the Rio de Janeiro offshore wind pilot project, the first offshore wind development in South America to advance under a formal environmental licensing process. The 18 MW pilot marks an essential step in energy diversification as countries in the region begin to establish regulated pathways for the responsible development of offshore wind.

Working within a nearshore study area off São João da Barra, Fugro will acquire the geo data needed to inform safe and efficient design. Activities include soil sampling, in situ testing, and laboratory analysis across four coastal and shallow water locations, along with onshore investigations to support cable landfall and routing. Field operations and analysis will begin in April and continue through 3Q26, with final reporting scheduled for 2027.

The project stands to benefit from Fugro’s work on early stage offshore wind developments in emerging markets worldwide, ranging from initial pilot studies to full site characterisation. For this effort, Fugro’s Brazil based teams will lead delivery, pairing nearshore operations from the Rio das Ostras hub with laboratory analysis at the Pinhais facility. This combination of local insight and global experience will help ensure consistent, decision ready data for Petrobras.

“As South America moves forward with its offshore wind ambitions, early geo data is one of the most important tools for reducing uncertainty and setting projects up for long-term success,” said Céline Gerson, President and Group Director for Fugro in the Americas. “By partnering with Petrobras at this early stage, we’re helping establish the technical foundation needed to progress offshore wind responsibly and expand future energy options in Brazil and across the wider region.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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