Nordex Group receives 35 MW order for wind farm in the Sauerland region in Germany

The Nordex Group has received an order from STAWAG Energie GmbH, a subsidiary of STAWAG – Stadt- und Städteregionswerke Aachen AG, for five N163/6.X wind turbines.

The turbines, with a hub height of 164 m, are intended for the 35 MW Frettertal wind farm in the municipality of Finnentrop (Olpe district) in the Sauerland region. The contract with this long-standing customer also includes a Premium Service for the turbines over a period of 20 years.

The installation of the N163/6.X turbines is scheduled to begin in summer 2027, with commissioning planned for early 2028.

The topography at the site is characterised by an interplay of deep-cut valleys and ridges.

Regarding the site’s topography, Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central at the Nordex Group, commented: “This favours the use of the N163/6.X turbines with a 164-m hub height, as the tall towers provide stable wind conditions at rotor height – a decisive factor for high full-load hours. We are very pleased about the order from STAWAG. The Frettertal wind farm will specifically strengthen a region in the Sauerland where the expansion of wind energy has so far been relatively modest, but thanks to modern, efficient turbine technology holds great potential.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!