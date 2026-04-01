Norway supports DTEK to advance development of Poltavska wind farm

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, has secured funding from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad) to advance what will be Ukraine’s largest wind farm, the 650 MW Poltavska wind power plant. The project is a key element in decentralising the country’s energy system, strengthening resilience and supporting Ukraine’s integration with EU energy standards.

The grant of NOK 5.5 million (€487 000) will help finance geological and engineering surveys and design documentation needed to ensure regulatory compliance and advance the project toward construction. DTEK Renewables will lead development of the project in Poltavska, an energy-deficient region of central Ukraine. Completion is expected in 2028.

With more than 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure damaged and reconstruction costs estimated at US$91 billion by the World Bank, international support of this kind remains essential.

DTEK Renewables CEO, Oleksandr Selyshchev, said: “We welcome Norway’s support at a moment when Ukraine’s energy system continues to face challenges. Poltavska WPP is a strategic investment in Ukraine’s future. It’s a project that helps rebuild a more decentralised and resilient energy system. We are sincerely grateful to Norad and the Norwegian government for this important contribution and their lasting support for Ukraine.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway, Espen Barth Eide, added: “The energy sector in Ukraine has suffered enormous losses since the full scale invasion four years ago. Ukraine is pursuing ambitious plans for renewable energy, and it is natural for Norway to contribute by facilitating investments from companies wishing to take part. The financing needs in the energy sector are considerable, and we are therefore providing support for reconstruction, procurement of necessary capacity, and measures to improve energy efficiency.”

The funding forms part of a wider €8 million Norwegian support package for companies investing in renewable energy and essential sectors in Ukraine. Norway’s contribution is channelled through the Nansen Support Programme, which focuses on enabling private sector investment by reducing risk for companies operating in Ukraine’s wartime environment.

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