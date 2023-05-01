ENERCON and Enerjisa conclude MoU for two wind energy converters

ENERCON and the Turkish energy generation company, Enerjisa Üretim, have concluded a memorandum of understanding (MoU) covering the supply of two of the latest ENERCON E-175 EP5 wind energy converters. The MoU was signed at WindEurope. The agreement stipulates that ENERCON will install two prototypes of its new top model with a rotor diameter of 175 m and a nominal power of 6 MW in Türkiye end of 2024.

“We are pleased that we are continuing our trust-based cooperation with Enerjisa Üretim with our new turbine type,” said ENERCON CEO, Dr Jürgen Zeschky. “ENERCON is already the supplier of wind turbines for the YEKA RES 2 project, with which we will install 1000 MW of onshore power in Türkiye for Enerjisa Üretim in the next three years. With the delivery of the new E-175 EP5, we are launching the next chapter of our partnership.”

ENERCON CCO, Ulrich Schulze Südhoff, added: “ENERCON and Enerjisa Üretim combine an equally strong commitment to renewable energies and the energy transition. Together we are making a decisive contribution to a sustainable, reliable and cost-effective energy supply in Türkiye. Our new E-175 EP5 is very suitable for locations in the country. We will do our utmost to make this high-performance wind turbine type available there also for serial projects, so that we can continue to drive onshore expansion in the country together with our customers in the future.”

Arif Günyar, Regional Head of ENERCON’s Central Asia, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) region, pointed out ENERCON’s long-standing relationship with Türkiye: “ENERCON is one of the pioneers of the wind energy industry in Türkiye. Together with our customers we have been contributing to build up a renewable energy system in this country for over 25 years, and together we have already achieved more than 2.5 GW of onshore power – not including the 1000 MW from the current YEKA projects. The fact that we are now providing prototype sites for the new E-175 EP5 makes our Turkish team very proud.”

Ihsan Erbil Bayçöl, Enerjisa Üretim CEO, commented: “Turkey needs to increase its investments in renewable energy to achieve its economic and environmental goals. In order to take advantage of Turkey's significant potential for renewable energy, we at Enerjisa Üretim work to swiftly implement investments in both wind and solar energy. Despite already having a leading position in the industry in terms of investment and generation, Enerjisa Üretim remains committed to assuming responsibility and providing support for the growth of the industry. Through collaboration with EN-ERCON, Enerjisa Üretim aims to contribute to sustainable development of both technology and human resources in the industry.

“As part of the agreement signed with ENERCON, Enerjisa Üretim will host the new E-175 EP5 turbines, which is one of the largest and most powerful turbines with a rotor diameter of 175 m in the world, to test and contribute to development of the technology. The testing of the turbine at Enerjisa Üretim power plants in Turkey is highly important to us and our country. We have always used cutting-edge technology in our investments, and we hope to see these turbines, which have not yet been introduced to the market, at our new sites following a successful development process.”

With a rotor diameter of 175 m and a nominal power of 6 MW, the E-175 EP5 wind energy converter type is currently the largest and most powerful in the ENER-CON product portfolio. It features the tried-and-tested ENERCON direct drive concept, an innovative E-nacelle with electrical systems built into the machine house, and an 86-m long one-piece rotor blade – the longest rotor blade designed by ENERCON to date.

The MoU signed by ENERCON and Enerjisa Üretim in Copenhagen not only covers the supply and installation of the WEC technology, but also the operation and service of the two prototypes. They will be installed at the Enerjisa Üretim Balikesir Wind Power Plant and Enerjisa Üretim Bandirma Energy Base sites (both in the province of Balikesir).

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.