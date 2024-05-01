Chris Bowen MP, Minister for Climate Change and Energy, has announced a preliminary intention to award Iberdrola Australia an offshore feasibility licence for the Aurora Green site off the coast of Gippsland, Victoria. The licence award is subject to consultation with Native Title holders in accordance with the Native Title Act. Iberdrola Australia welcomes the opportunity to work collaboratively with First Nation’s people to ensure the benefits of Australia’s energy transition are shared by all stakeholders.

The Aurora Green offshore wind site has been under analysis for almost three years. The proposed license area can host up to 3 GW of offshore capacity, with all turbines located in excess of 25 km from the Gippsland coastline. With an operational life of at least 30 years, the energy from Aurora Green will make a critical contribution to Victoria’s energy transition by providing replacement capacity for Victoria’s ageing and inflexible coal fired generators.

“A guiding principle behind Iberdrola Australia’s offshore licence application is a commitment to sharing the benefits of the energy transition with local communities and businesses,” said Chairman and CEO of Iberdrola Australia, Ross Rolfe AO. “The regional communities in Gippsland have a long and proud history of providing the majority of Victoria’s electricity supplies. The Gippsland region therefore contains a large set of skilled workers, experienced small businesses and industrial innovators, all of whom will play a critical role in the development of the offshore wind industry. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with all our stakeholders in this vibrant region of Victoria.

