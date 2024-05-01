Masdar and Bapco to develop 2 GW of wind in Bahrain

Masdar has signed an agreement with Bapco Energies to jointly explore the development and investment in wind projects in the Kingdom with a capacity of up to 2 GW.

Marking a strategic entry into the Bahrain market for the UAE’s clean energy champion, the agreement for near-shore and offshore wind farms is Masdar’s first in the Kingdom and will be the first project of its kind in the region and the Middle East. At up to 2 GW, this clean energy collaboration will support the Kingdom of Bahrain to accelerate the decarbonisation of critical industrial sectors and open avenues to develop new market sectors. The Kingdom of Bahrain aims to reduce emissions by 30% by 2035 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, as outlined in its National Energy Strategy.

“As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar will utilise its well-established expertise and track record in delivering wind energy projects globally, both onshore and offshore. It is a privilege to be supporting the Kingdom of Bahrain to achieve its net zero ambitions and power a more sustainable future,” said Masdar CEO, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

“This strategic collaboration signifies a bold step towards realising the ambitions outlined in Bahrain’s National Energy Strategy, propelling us closer to our net-zero goals. Together, we will pave the way for a more sustainable and resilient future for generations to come,” added Bapco Energies Group CEO, Mark Thomas.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.