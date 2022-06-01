OWGP announces offshore wind funding

The Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) has released its latest Development Grant funding call, with £2 million available for UK businesses looking to accelerate their growth in the offshore wind supply chain.

The grants can be used as capital or operational expenditure in projects that will unlock significant growth potential in UK content, jobs, and export opportunities within the offshore wind sector.

Grants of up to £500 000 are available, to cover up to 50% of the total project budget. Development grants will be awarded on a competitive basis, with successful proposals demonstrating a long-term business plan and a clear ambition for growth in the sector. Projects that unlock significant export opportunities are of particular interest.

