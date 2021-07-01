Ocean Winds awarded CfD for Polish offshore wind farm

Ocean Winds (OW), a 50/50 offshore wind joint venture (JV) owned and created by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has been awarded a contract-for-difference (CfD) for the 369.5 MW B&C-Wind offshore wind farm by the Polish Energy Regulatory Office. Obtaining a CfD is a key milestone for project development, bringing it closer to the Final Investment Decision (FID), and recognises B&C-Wind as one of the most developed offshore wind projects in Poland.

The project site is located in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Poland’s Baltic Sea, approximately 23 km offshore. The wind farm will cover an area of 90 km2 with water depths varying from 30 - 60 m.

In accordance with ordinance of the Ministry of Climate and Environment in Poland and the law on promoting electricity production in offshore wind farms, the CfD strike price is set at PLN319.60/MWh corresponding to €71.0/MWh.

Grzegorz Gorski Chief Operating Officer of Ocean Winds and Chief Executive Officer of OW Polska said:

“With this CfD award we reach an important milestone in the development of B&C-Wind Project which will even accelerate now towards reaching the FID and start of construction. We have been already collaborating with numerous Polish suppliers in our projects in construction the UK, Belgium and Portugal and will be happy to work with them (and many more!) in their home country. This is also just the first step for OW in Poland, with Polish offshore wind programme accelerating, we have the ambition, together with Polish partners, to develop, build and operate many more projects.”

Ocean Winds recognises strong fundamentals and dynamic growth of Poland's offshore wind market making it one of the main priorities in company’s pipeline. It is also perfectly suited to OW’s profile as an early mover aiming to create value from the beginning of a project’s lifetime.

B&C will provide a solid contribution to a Polish energy sector transitioning towards climate neutrality. It will also enhance the strategic energy supply security by reducing the country’s dependence on fossil fuels import. Offshore wind energy has been defined as one of the key elements of Poland’s energy policy until 2040 (PEP 40) and OW wishes to play an important role in the policy implementation.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.