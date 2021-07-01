 Skip to main content
Pacific Hydro awards services contracts for wind farms

Pacific Hydro, through its subsidiary Energy Pacific (Vic) Pty Ltd, has awarded Worley two operations and maintenance services contracts for a portfolio of its wind farms in Victoria, Australia.

