Vattenfall builds wind turbine warehouse in Denmark

Vattenfall builds its largest warehouse in Northern Europe with critical main components and spare parts for wind turbines. The warehouse will be located at the Danish Port of Esbjerg and serve wind farms in Great Britain, Scandinavia and Northern Europe when ready in 2022.

Soon the construction of a new, large warehouse facility will commence at the Port of Esbjerg where Vattenfall will establish a 2100 m2 indoor warehouse and a 8200 m2 outdoor storage facility.

It is from this central warehouse facility in Esbjerg that the major part of Vattenfall’s wind farms in Northern Europe will be supplied with critical main components such as gearboxes, generators, transformers, shafts and blades as well as the main components necessary for bringing the electricity on shore such as array cables and switchgear. The warehouse will be a supplement to the dedicated warehouses that will still serve the individual wind farms.

“The Port of Esbjerg is the ideal place for us to build such a warehouse due to its central location in Northern Europe and the professional way the port is operated. It will provide economies of scale compared to having vital main components stored at several smaller locations, and it is a central part of our ambition to see growth in wind farms across Northern Europe,” says Pia Bonding, Head of Integrated Operations at Vattenfall.

Vattenfall is operating more than 1300 onshore and offshore wind turbines in Northern Europe dispersed across farms from Northern Sweden over Denmark to Germany and the Netherlands. The farms are already monitored from the company’s local control room in Esbjerg and in future the town will also be the hub for a central warehouse for these wind farms.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Esbjerg, Dennis Jul Pedersen, welcomes the new warehouse. He is satisfied as he sees it as confirmation that the strategy to lay out 150 000 m2 in the old ferry terminal for this type of project is right.

“It was a condition for Vattenfall that the building was close to the quay. It is part of the port’s strategy to be able to deliver this type of solutions, and the former ferry terminal has been laid out for this type of activity,” Dennis Jul Pedersen says.

The construction work began at the end of June 2021 and is expected to be completed in 10 months. After that, the warehouse has to be stocked and made ready for operation in June 2022.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.