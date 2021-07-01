Vestas wins Spanish order from Iberdrola and Ocyener

Biocantaber, a company owned by Iberdrola and Ocyener, has placed a 105 MW order for the El Escudo wind park, to be located in the region of Cantabria in Spain. The contract includes the supply and installation of 23 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines and two V117-4.2 MW wind turbines.

The project’s mixed technology configuration with two different wind turbine variants will offer maximum energy production in the site’s medium and high wind speeds.

“Iberdrola continues to show its commitment to Cantabria, together with its local partners, with a second wind farm in the region, and is expanding its supplier base with Vestas”, said Julio Castro, Chief Executive Officer of Iberdrola Renovables Energia.

“We are really proud to partner with Biocantaber for our first commercial project in Cantabria. This order showcases the versatility of our 4 MW portfolio and its ability to perform in the most diverse and challenging wind conditions. Its full converter technology also provides our customers with the reliability they need to operate in the Spanish grid, marked by an increasing participation of renewable sources”, says Javier Ojanguren, Vestas Country Manager in Spain.

Turbine delivery is expected by 2H2022.

Since 1991, when Vestas installed its first wind turbine in Spain, the company has accumulated over 4.8 GW of installed capacity across more than 130 wind parks in the country.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.