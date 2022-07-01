Boskalis opens new office in US

Boskalis, with a presence in the US market spanning more than forty years, has recently opened a new office to support the rapidly developing US offshore wind market along the east coast. The office, located in Providence, Rhode Island, will serve as the Boskalis renewables hub from which multiple project teams will be supported.

On Thursday 30 June, the office was officially opened during a ribbon cutting ceremony where Governor McKee of Rhode Island, President Fagan of RI Commerce, David Ortiz, the head of New England market affairs for Ørsted, and Michael Ausere, the Vice President of Business Development for Eversource Energy participated. The event was attended by a variety of company representatives from the offshore wind business community, including Waterson Terminals, Crowley and RI Building Trades whom Boskalis will work closely with over the coming years.

Boskalis has over the last number of years expanded its activities in the US domestic market to serve the renewables market. This initially covered numerous marine survey campaigns needed in the early phase of offshore developments. More recently, Boskalis has been awarded three contracts for foundations, scour protection, transport and export cable scopes in the northeast. Boskalis will be performing monopile and substation transport and installation works and scour protection works for Ørsted-Eversource as part of the South Fork, Revolution and Sunrise wind farm developments off the US east coast.

