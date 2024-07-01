Vestas secures wind order in former German coal mining area

Vestas and LEAG have agreed on a 105 MW order for the wind energy project 'Forst-Briesnig II’, in Lausitz region, Germany. Vestas will deliver 17 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines, and the order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, the turbines will be serviced by Vestas under a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement to ensure optimal performance and longevity of the assets.

The wind project, which is being constructed on former brown coal mining area, is the first for LEAG. It was developed by LEAG Renewables GmbH, a subsidiary of LEAG, which specialises in the development and implementation of renewable energy projects. The project is a milestone for the site’s transformation to a re-newable industrial and energy landscape in the Lausitz region and is part of a greater energy transition project – the GigawattFactory.

"We are delighted to have reached this significant agreement, with one of the world’s leading wind turbine manufacturers," stated Dominique Guillou, CEO of LEAG Renewables GmbH. "Securing historically the sec-ond-largest building permit for an onshore wind farm in Germany and now finalising this contract are key mile-stones for the successful realization of the Forst-Briesnig II wind farm."

"Forst Briesnig 2 is a lighthouse onshore wind project and with its location in a former mining area, it is a great example of the transformation from fossils to renewables in the German energy system,” said Jens Kück, Senior Vice President Sales Onshore of Vestas Northern and Central Europe. “We are excited to sup-port LEAG in their transformation journey and engage in this significant project as it showcases our strong abil-ity to provide the right solutions to technically complex projects.”

“Partnering with Vestas for our first wind project is another crucial step towards realising our GigawattFac-tory. With the strength of LEAG Renewables as our new centre of competence for renewable energy, together with experienced partners like Vestas, LEAG will build one of the largest onshore renewable energy networks in Germany, establishing the Lausitz region as a pioneer in the energy transition in Europe,” added Thorsten Kramer, CEO of LEAG.

"We are proud to invest in this transformative project, which represents another significant step forward in our commitment to renewable energy and sustainable power generation," commented Tomáš David, senior ex-ecutive responsible for renewable energy at EP Corporate Group, the controlling shareholder of EP Energy Transition, the majority owner of LEAG. "This project is a crucial element of our broader strategy to transition from conventional to sustainable power generation, positioning us at the forefront of the energy transition in Germany."

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 4Q25 with commissioning scheduled for completion in 3Q26.

