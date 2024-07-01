Vestas wins UK order

Vestas has secured an 81 MW order from Invenergy for the wind energy project Pencloe in Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland, UK. Vestas will deliver 18 V136-4.5 MW wind turbines, and the order includes supply, delivery, installation, and commissioning of the turbines.

Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“We are delighted to achieve this key milestone in our collaboration with Invenergy,” stated James Ian Robinson, Country Manager and Director Sales UK for Vestas Northern and Central Europe. “Vestas’ technology delivers a robust business case for the competitive UK electricity market. We look forward to the execution phase where we will contin-ue our strong construction track record. We thank Invenergy for trusting Vestas with their largest wind park to date in the UK.”

“We are excited to be utilising state-of-the-art Vestas’ turbines at the Pencloe Wind Energy Centre, which will be the largest Invenergy-developed project in the United Kingdom," said Stuart Winter, Vice President and Country Manager at Invenergy. "This project not only represents our mission to accelerate cleaner, more reliable and affordable energy, but also underscores our dedication to fostering positive community relationships and ensuring local economies benefit from our projects."

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 2Q25 with the project expected to be fully operational in early 2026.

