Dismantling begins at Energiequelle GmbH’s Rekum repowering project

Construction work has begun at the Bremen-Rekum wind farm.

Energiequelle GmbH is planning to repower two old turbines to make room for more powerful models. The two existing Enercon E-66 wind turbines, each with an output of 1.8 MW, will be replaced by two modern turbines of the latest generation. The new Nordex N163 turbines have a rotor diameter of around 163 m, a stroke height of 164 m, and a generator output of 7 MW per turbine. Repowering will increase the efficiency of the wind farm by around 800%. This output will supply around 12 000 households and save more than 35 000 t of CO 2 .

Energiequelle submitted the application for approval for the two turbines in mid-January 2023 and received the positive decision at the end of 2023. After rescheduling the access route due to a listed railroad track, the project was submitted to the onshore wind energy tender and was awarded a contract by the Federal Network Agency.

Felix Busse, Project Manager at Energiequelle, explained: “Due to the proximity to a large wartime submarine bunker, we were busy clearing explosive ordnance for months. A preliminary archaeological investigation was also necessary, as the construction site is located in an area with archaeological potential.”

However, the dismantling of the old facilities has now begun. Construction of the new facilities is planned from the end of 2025 and commissioning is scheduled for spring 2026.

Energiequelle GmbH has been active in the renewable energy market since 1997 and has its second largest site in Bremen. To date, the company has installed more than 850 systems.

