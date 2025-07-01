US-built SOV launched to support Equinor’s Empire wind project

Equinor, the developer of Empire Wind, has officially launched the service operations vessel (SOV) ECO Liberty for deployment in its New York offshore wind project, marking the culmination of a major investment in the US shipbuilding industry.

Louisiana First Lady, Sharon Landry, served as the vessel’s ‘Godmother’ during a christening ceremony on the Mississippi River at the Port of New Orleans.

Speakers at the event included Louisiana Governor, Jeff Landry, along with leaders from Equinor and Edison Chouest Offshore.

The American-made ECO Liberty was built by Edison Chouest Offshore by more than 500 Louisianans and showcases the critical role of Gulf Coast manufacturing companies in strengthening the supply chain for offshore energy. The vessel was built with American steel and includes components from companies in several Gulf Coast states.

Molly Morris, President of Equinor Renewables Americas, commented: “The ECO Liberty showcases the positive impact Empire Wind is having on the American economy. Equinor is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Louisiana’s world-class shipbuilding industry as we support the Trump Administration’s efforts to expand US vessel manufacturing. This vessel reflects how offshore wind can create durable, high-quality jobs while building out a homegrown energy supply chain.”

The 262-ft hybrid-powered ECO Liberty will soon depart for New York, where it will be homeported at New York’s South Brooklyn Marine Terminal. There more than 2000 workers have been put to work constructing a next-generation staging facility, operations and maintenance base, and control centre for Empire Wind. The ECO Liberty will be deployed to support ongoing marine construction in the lease area and eventually serve as the floating home for Empire Wind’s skilled workers when stationed offshore. Including the ECO Liberty, seven new US-flagged vessels will be added to the U.S. Jones Act compliant fleet, because of Empire Wind.

