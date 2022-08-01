Swire Energy Services’ Wind Division appoints new Head of Commercial

Global integrated services provided, Swire Energy Services (SES) has announced the appointment of Nils Leseberg as Head of Commercial for its wind division.

Nils will support SES wind division with focus on global business development, contract management, and sales, in addition to taking on the role of General Manager for SES Danish and German entities.

Having been a member of executive management teams since 2007, Nils has over 11 years in the renewable industry, with his most recent appointment being that of Chief Sales Officer (Aftermarket) and Head of Customer Service with Polytech A/S. Nils also holds a Master of Business Administration from the Leuphana University of Lüneburg, Germany.

On his appointment, Nils Leseberg commented:

“I am excited to join Swire Energy Services in this role at this crucial time of development and expansion. I look forward to bringing in my industry experience to the company and the management team as we strive to achieve our vision to be the easiest company to work with.” Nils will join the Global Senior Management Team for the Wind Division based in Denmark and will report to Sabine Weth, Vice President Offshore Wind.

Sabine Weth added:

“Swire Energy Services’ Wind Division has seen significant developments since launching in 2021, and I am delighted to welcome Nils to the next phase of our journey. The advancement of our global commercial offering is fundamental in the pursuit of our ambitious growth strategy, and I believe Nils’ experience in senior roles and the industry will support our long-term vision to become the service partner of choice for the global wind industry.”

SES’ Wind Division has seen significant developments in 2022 with the blade maintenance campaign contract awarded for two of Ørsted’s wind farms off the coast of Cumbria, as well as the appointment of Iain Malcolm as Director of Sales & Business Development, and ongoing recruitment in the US and Taiwan. SES entered the wind industry in 2021 with investment of a majority shareholding in blade inspection technology company BladeInsight, and with further expansion into the industry with the acquisition of global wind services provider ALL NRG in August of the same year.

